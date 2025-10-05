WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel has said that its team of negotiators would depart for Egypt for indirect talks with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Aftermath of fresh Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City. / Reuters
October 5, 2025

Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza for the release of hostages to take place, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

"I think the Israelis and everyone acknowledge you can't release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop," Rubio told CBS News on Sunday.

"There can't be a war going on in the middle of it," the top US diplomat said.

Hamas called for a swift start to a prisoner exchange with Israel, as negotiators were set to meet in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending Israel’s Gaza genocide.

Several countries, including Egypt, said the talks were a "real opportunity" to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire.

RECOMMENDED

"Hamas is very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions," a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Israel has said that its team of negotiators would depart for Egypt later on Sunday for indirect talks with Hamas, expected to begin on Monday.

"The team will be leaving tonight, with plans for talks to begin tomorrow," government spokeswoman Shosh Badrosian told reporters, describing the discussions as "technical" in nature.

RelatedTRT World - Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza

Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG