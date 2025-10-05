Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza for the release of hostages to take place, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

"I think the Israelis and everyone acknowledge you can't release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop," Rubio told CBS News on Sunday.

"There can't be a war going on in the middle of it," the top US diplomat said.

Hamas called for a swift start to a prisoner exchange with Israel, as negotiators were set to meet in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending Israel’s Gaza genocide.

Several countries, including Egypt, said the talks were a "real opportunity" to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire.