The sock worn during performances of “Billie Jean” is heavily stained, as seen in a photo on the auction site where it was listed for sale.
Someone just paid over $8,000 for Michael Jackson’s old sock
Jackson wore the rhinestone-covered sock while performing the moonwalk during his performances in 1997, the website says. Photo: Interencheres
July 30, 2025

A single glittery sock that late pop superstar Michael Jackson wore during a concert in France in the 1990s sold for more than $8,000, a French auctioneer said.

A technician found the used sock discarded near Jackson's dressing room after the concert in the southern city of Nimes, France, in July 1997, auctioneer Aurore Illy told AFP on Wednesday.

The self-styled "King of Pop" wore white athletic socks adorned with rhinestones during his "History World Tour" in 1997, according to specialist website interencheres.com.

Jackson can be seen wearing them in clips of him performing his hit "Billie Jean.”

Decades later, the off-white item of clothing is covered in stains, and the rhinestones adorning it have yellowed with age, in a picture posted on the website.

"It is an exceptional object, even a cult one for Michael Jackson fans," Illy said.

The sock, initially valued at $3,400-4,500, sold for $8,822 at the Nimes auction house.

A Macau gaming resort in 2009 paid $350,000 for a glittery glove Jackson wore when he performed his first "moonwalk" dance in 1983.

A hat he wore just before that performance sold for more than $80,000 in Paris in 2023.

Jackson died of a fatal overdose in 2009, aged 50.

He still has a huge fan base, despite child molestation accusations against him during his lifetime and after his death, which he and his estate have denied.

