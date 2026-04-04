Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked the Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud in southern Nablus in the occupied West Bank, opening fire and setting property ablaze, according to Palestinian media and witnesses.
The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the illegal settlers attacked Qusra, triggering confrontations with residents.
The agency reported that the attackers attempted to storm homes in the western part of the town before Israeli forces entered.
Palestine Voice Radio published images showing fires burning in facilities in Qusra.
The broadcaster also reported a simultaneous attack by Israeli occupiers on the outskirts of Jalud in southeastern Nablus.
Witnesses told Anadolu agency that illegal settlers opened fire during the attacks and torched poultry farms between Qusra and Jalud.
Israeli violence
His remarks come as Israeli attacks have continued in the occupied West Bank, including killings, demolitions, and displacement, since October 2023.
The aggression has killed 1,340 Palestinians and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000 others.
These events follow the 2024 ICC move, where arrest warrants were issued for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes related to the Gaza genocide.
Although a ceasefire took effect on 10 October 2025, the UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion after two years of Israeli genocidal war that destroyed 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.