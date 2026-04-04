Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked the Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud in southern Nablus in the occupied West Bank, opening fire and setting property ablaze, according to Palestinian media and witnesses.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the illegal settlers attacked Qusra, triggering confrontations with residents.

The agency reported that the attackers attempted to storm homes in the western part of the town before Israeli forces entered.

Palestine Voice Radio published images showing fires burning in facilities in Qusra.

The broadcaster also reported a simultaneous attack by Israeli occupiers on the outskirts of Jalud in southeastern Nablus.

Witnesses told Anadolu agency that illegal settlers opened fire during the attacks and torched poultry farms between Qusra and Jalud.