Venezuela will buy only US-made products with oil deal revenue — Trump
Trump says Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as its principal partner.
Venezuela commits to spending oil proceeds on US goods under a new deal, Trump says / AP
January 7, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said Venezuela has agreed to purchase only US-made products using proceeds from a newly arranged oil deal.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said the purchases would include agricultural goods, medicines, medical devices and equipment aimed at improving Venezuela’s electricity grid and energy facilities.

"In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner – a wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States," Trump said.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that Venezuela’s interim authorities had agreed to transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States, to be sold at market price.

The United States has maintained a blockade on sanctioned vessels entering and leaving Venezuelan waters, seizing at least four ships carrying oil from the South American country.

A blockade on sanctioned vessels

The measures have formed part of escalating US pressure on Venezuela, which intensified early Saturday when US forces launched air strikes on targets in the north of the country.

At the same time, special operations forces carried out a raid in the capital, Caracas, to seize President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Maduro and Flores were later transferred to the United States to face drug- and weapons-related charges.

During their first court hearing, both pleaded not guilty.

Trump has said the oil arrangements and related trade measures would help stabilise Venezuela while advancing US economic and security interests.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
