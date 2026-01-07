US President Donald Trump has said Venezuela has agreed to purchase only US-made products using proceeds from a newly arranged oil deal.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said the purchases would include agricultural goods, medicines, medical devices and equipment aimed at improving Venezuela’s electricity grid and energy facilities.

"In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner – a wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States," Trump said.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that Venezuela’s interim authorities had agreed to transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States, to be sold at market price.

The United States has maintained a blockade on sanctioned vessels entering and leaving Venezuelan waters, seizing at least four ships carrying oil from the South American country.

Related TRT World - Trump says US will receive up to 50 million barrels of sanctioned Venezuelan oil

A blockade on sanctioned vessels