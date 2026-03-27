Israeli authorities continued to bar Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest mosque in Islam, for the fourth consecutive week, keeping the site closed since late February under the pretext of security conditions linked to the ongoing war with Iran.

Israeli police kept the mosque's gates closed and deployed forces across occupied East Jerusalem's Old City to prevent worshippers from entering the compound.

Authorities closed the site after the war began, citing Home Front Command directives banning large gatherings.

Since then, prayers at the mosque have been restricted to only guards and members of the Islamic Waqf, which oversees the site.

Israeli authorities also closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of Christianity’s most important holy sites.

Witnesses told Anadolu that police prevented Palestinians from praying in the streets near the Old City walls, including Salah al-Din Street.