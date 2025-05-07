A top French official has said Pakistan downed an Indian Rafale fighter jet in overnight clashes between the neighbouring rivals, marking what could be the first confirmed combat loss of the sophisticated French-made aircraft.



The highly placed intelligence official told US broadcaster CNN that Pakistan shot down a Rafale fighter jet operated by the Indian Air Force.

The official added that French authorities were looking into whether more than one Rafale jet may also have been shot down overnight by Pakistan.

Pakistan said on Wednesday that it shot down five Indian fighter jets — including three Rafales — using Chinese-made J-10C aircraft.

A report in The New York Times cited three officials, local news reports, and accounts of witnesses, who said that "at least two aircraft" went down in India and the India-administered Kashmir.

Images posted online showed parts of a Rafale's tailfin and rudder lying in a field, allegedly in Bathinda area of India's Punjab state that borders Pakistan. The wreckage has serial number BS-001, identifying it as a single-seat Rafale EH.

The Pakistani military, meanwhile, said at least 31 civilians were killed and another 57 wounded following Indian missile strikes on its territory and during cross-border exchanges along the Line of Control, the de facto border that divides Kashmir between the two nations.

The rapid escalation follows an April 22 attack in the Pahalgam region of India-administered Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed by gunmen.

India, without offering any evidence in public, swiftly blamed Pakistan, alleging "cross-border support" for the attackers — a charge Islamabad has rejected. Pakistani authorities have instead called for a neutral investigation overseen by a third party.

Reply from our side: Pakistan

Photographs from the crash site in India-administered Kashmir appear to show debris bearing French manufacturing labels.

Independent experts cautioned that further investigation was needed to tie the debris to a Rafale aircraft.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his country's military shot down five Indian fighter jets as a "reply from our side to them".