Youth-led protests demanding better education and healthcare in Morocco escalated into violent clashes with security forces, marking the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations across several cities.

The protests were organised online by a loosely formed, using platforms including TikTok, Instagram and the gaming application Discord.

In the southern cities of Tiznit, Inzegane, and Ait Amira, as well as the eastern city of Oujda, and Temara near the capital Rabat, hundreds of young protesters hurled stones at security forces attempting to disperse the gatherings, according to local media reports and witness accounts.

In Ait Amira, 560 km (350 miles) south of Rabat, demonstrators overturned and damaged several law enforcement vehicles and burned down a bank, footage shared by local media outlets showed.

In Inzegane, videos circulating on social media showed masked protesters setting fire to a bank, while others clashed with police who deployed water cannons.

Some cars were torched, and a group of protesters attempted to storm into a main supermarket, according to witnesses and videos shared online.

‘End to corruption’

Further south in Tiznit, dozens of protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers as they tried to break up the rally, witnesses told Reuters.

Protesters briefly chanted slogans, including “The people want an end to corruption,” they said.