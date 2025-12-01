The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) has announced that copies of the Quran were torn and thrown after an individual broke into a mosque in south-central France.

"Muslims in France are deeply shocked and hurt by the desecration of copies of the Quran, which were torn and thrown on the ground by individuals who broke into a mosque in broad daylight in Le Puy-en-Velay (Haute-Loire department)," the French Council of the Muslim Faith wrote on X on Sunday.

While noting that there were no victims, the group warned of the risk of such acts multiplying in a “toxic climate” recently fueled by “biased” surveys, reports, and stigmatising proposals targeting Muslims.

"This desecration, which symbolically targeted the sacred book of Muslims within a place of worship, constitutes a serious Islamophobic act that reflects a hatred that must not be underestimated," the Council of the Muslim Faith added.

‘Disrupting this atmosphere of serenity’