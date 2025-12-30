The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced an end to its military presence in Yemen amid rising tensions in the country’s south.

“Given the recent developments and the potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism tasks, the Ministry of Defence announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen of its own free will, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel, and in coordination with the concerned partners,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi cancelled a joint defence pact with the UAE early on Tuesday and gave a 24-hour deadline for the UAE forces to withdraw.

He also declared a state of emergency for a 90-day period, along with a 72-hour air and land ban on all ports and border crossings.