UAE announces end to its military presence in Yemen
The move comes after Yemen’s presidential council gave a 24-hour deadline for UAE forces to withdraw from Yemeni territory.
Smoke rises in Yemeni port of Mukalla following Saudi-led coalition strike on military shipments to UAE-backed southern separatists. / Reuters
December 30, 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced an end to its military presence in Yemen amid rising tensions in the country’s south.

“Given the recent developments and the potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism tasks, the Ministry of Defence announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen of its own free will, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel, and in coordination with the concerned partners,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi cancelled a joint defence pact with the UAE early on Tuesday and gave a 24-hour deadline for the UAE forces to withdraw.

He also declared a state of emergency for a 90-day period, along with a 72-hour air and land ban on all ports and border crossings.

The move came shortly after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched a "limited" airstrike targeting two ships linked to the UAE at the Mukalla port in Yemen.

The attack came amid rising tensions since the Southern Transitional Council (STC) captured the eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra early this month after clashes with government forces.

SOURCE:AA
