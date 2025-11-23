AFRICA
3 min read
G20 summit in Johannesburg ends as South Africa hands presidency to absent US
South Africa used its G20 presidency to place the priorities of Africa, the Global South, at the centre of the agenda, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
G20 summit in Johannesburg ends as South Africa hands presidency to absent US
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a plenary session on the opening day of the G20 Leaders' Summit, November 22, 2025. / Reuters
November 23, 2025

The G20 summit in Johannesburg has wrapped up as South Africa handed over the rotating presidency to the US, which did not attend the meeting.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa formally closed the G20 summit on Sunday, handing over the presidency to the US, “where we shall see each other again next year.”

He said South Africa used its G20 presidency to place the priorities of Africa and the Global South at the centre of the agenda, building on the developmental focus of previous presidencies in Indonesia, India and Brazil.

Ramaphosa said South Africa is “truly honoured and humbled” to host the G20, the first time the summit has been held on African soil, describing the occasion as significant not only for South Africans, but all Africans.

“Recognising the importance of this milestone, we have sought to place Africa's growth and development interests at the heart of the G20’s agenda,” he said, adding that “the greatest opportunity for prosperity in the 21st century lies in Africa.”

The South African leader said harnessing this opportunity would depend on strong partnerships between Africa and the G20, as well as with the wider world, and highlighted the interconnectedness of nations.

He said the summit declaration goes beyond words, committing to concrete actions that benefit people worldwide and demonstrating the forum’s value in facilitating joint action on issues of shared concern.

The leaders on Saturday pledged in the declaration to work for a “just, comprehensive and lasting” peace in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Ukraine, condemning terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations.”

RelatedTRT World - G20 leaders pledge to push for ‘just, comprehensive peace’ in Sudan, DRC, Palestine, and Ukraine
RECOMMENDED

US absence in leaders’ summit

The summit started on Saturday without a US presence, despite the country being South Africa’s successor in the G20 presidency, which normally requires a handover ceremony.

Earlier this week, Ramaphosa said there could be a “change of mind” from the US side and that discussions were underway, a claim that was immediately denied by the White House.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, addressing a news conference on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday, said the US wanted to implement the handover through the charge d’affaires of its embassy in South Africa.

He explained that the handover must happen at the head of state level, or at least a minister who “is properly designated by the president of the United States of America.”

“So now that they have assigned a charge, we’ve said DIRCO has equivalent officials of the charge, hence … we will do the handover… at DIRCO offices anytime from Monday,” he said.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that he would not send an American official to Johannesburg for the meeting, accusing South Africa of “human rights abuses” against the white Afrikaner population – claims the South African government has repeatedly rejected as unfounded.

Relations between Washington and Pretoria have plunged to their lowest over disagreements on both foreign and domestic policies.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump