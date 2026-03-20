WAR ON IRAN
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Trump: US considering 'winding down' military operations in Iran
Trump says other nations using the Strait of Hormuz should guard it, not the United States.
Trump: US considering 'winding down' military operations in Iran
Trump speaks to reporters before departing on Marine One from the White House, March 20, 2026. / AP
March 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump said Friday he was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz would need to be "guarded and policed" by other countries who use the vital waterway.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it -- The United States does not!" he said.

Regional tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28. The attacks have reportedly killed some 1,300 people, including over 150 children at a girls' elementary school.

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Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and what it says are US-linked assets across the region, further escalating the conflict.

RelatedTRT World - US and Israel attack Iran, destroying nuclear negotiations
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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