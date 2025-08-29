Palestine has denounced the US decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, calling it a violation of the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement as countries prepare to recognise Palestine's statehood.

“We express our deep astonishment at this decision and consider it a flagrant breach of the 1947 Headquarters Agreement, which guarantees the entry and protection of representatives of UN member states,” said Ahmed al Deek, political adviser to the foreign minister.

Signed between the UN and the US in 1947, the Headquarters Agreement obliges Washington, DC, to facilitate entry for representatives, staff, and experts of UN member states, regardless of political relations.

Al Deek urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and member states to resolve what he called a clear violation.

He said Palestinian leadership would consult with friendly nations to determine appropriate diplomatic steps.

US decision ‘will not stop the wave of recognition of the State of Palestine'