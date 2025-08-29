WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestine slams US visa restrictions on officials ahead of UN meeting
"We express our deep astonishment at this decision and consider it a flagrant breach of the 1947 Headquarters Agreement, which guarantees the entry and protection of representatives of UN member states," says the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.
Palestine slams US visa restrictions on officials ahead of UN meeting
Palestine / AA
August 29, 2025

Palestine has denounced the US decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, calling it a violation of the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement as countries prepare to recognise Palestine's statehood.

“We express our deep astonishment at this decision and consider it a flagrant breach of the 1947 Headquarters Agreement, which guarantees the entry and protection of representatives of UN member states,” said Ahmed al Deek, political adviser to the foreign minister.

Signed between the UN and the US in 1947, the Headquarters Agreement obliges Washington, DC, to facilitate entry for representatives, staff, and experts of UN member states, regardless of political relations.

Al Deek urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and member states to resolve what he called a clear violation.

He said Palestinian leadership would consult with friendly nations to determine appropriate diplomatic steps.

RelatedTRT World - Rubio humiliates France, UK, saying they don't 'have the ability' to create a Palestinian state

US decision ‘will not stop the wave of recognition of the State of Palestine'

RECOMMENDED

He added the US decision “will not stop the wave of recognition of the State of Palestine, nor the international consensus on the need to halt genocide, displacement, and annexation.”

Earlier on Friday, the US State Department said it was cancelling visas for members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the UN General Assembly in September.

The State Department said in a statement: “In accordance with US law, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.”

Several Western countries, including France and the UK, have already announced plans to recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN meetings.

Israel continues to occupy Palestinian territories and rejects a withdrawal that would allow for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-1967 borders.

RelatedTRT World - Recognition process for the Palestinian state 'must begin now': Germany

Explore
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war