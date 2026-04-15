Submissions have officially opened for the TRT Humanitarian Film Festival, as the event prepares for its 8th edition, TRT Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci announced on X.
The festival, organised by Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT, aims to highlight pressing humanitarian issues and real-world human experiences through the power of cinema.
In his announcement on Wednesday, Sobaci said the festival brings “humanity’s real issues into focus through cinema,” and confirmed that the deadline for submissions is June 15 2026.
Over its previous editions, the festival has grown into an international platform attracting filmmakers from around the world, with a focus on socially conscious storytelling and documentaries addressing conflict, migration, inequality and human resilience.
The upcoming edition is expected to continue that trajectory, expanding its global reach while maintaining its emphasis on humanitarian narratives and impactful visual storytelling.