Submissions have officially opened for the TRT Humanitarian Film Festival, as the event prepares for its 8th edition, TRT Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci announced on X.

The festival, organised by Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT, aims to highlight pressing humanitarian issues and real-world human experiences through the power of cinema.

In his announcement on Wednesday, Sobaci said the festival brings “humanity’s real issues into focus through cinema,” and confirmed that the deadline for submissions is June 15 2026.