Republican Congressman Tim Burchett recently introduced the Cartel Marque and Reprisal Authorization Act of 2025 , a legislation that would allow US President Donald Trump to authorise private citizens to attack foreign ships.

To put the issue in context, the bill – if approved – will allow anyone to act as legally approved privateers or ‘pirates’. In simple terms, bounty hunters of the high seas.

The bill reached Congress eight days after the first US Coast Guard seizure of an oil tanker servicing Venezuela as part of Trump’s so-called war on drug cartels .

Should this bill pass, it would mark a severe escalation of conflict in the Caribbean Sea and hostilities against Venezuela, besides risking Chinese commercial interests operating in the region.

At the same time, the scandal involving Navy SEAL strike teams killing suspected traffickers on speedboats triggered a congressional probe into the legality of these executions, followed by the premature retirement of Admiral Alvin Holsey under unusual circumstances.

Letters of marque would further obscure accountability by shifting coercive violence from state forces to the private sector, shielding decision-makers from the human rights scrutiny they currently face.

Related TRT World - Trump’s offensive on Latin America is an attempt to redraw global power structure

What is a letter of marque?

Letters of marque are 16th-century legal instruments issued by states granting private actors the authority to capture enemy vessels, a right otherwise reserved for nationally flagged military ships.

The most famous example comes from Queen Elizabeth I’s ‘Sea Dogs’, including Sir Francis Drake , who raided the Spanish treasure fleet under royal authorisation.

Historically, letters described the vessels under the holder’s command, required a security bond, and meticulously outlined which ships and enemy flags constituted lawful targets.

Once a privateer seized a vessel, they had to bring the prize before an Admiralty Court . If the court ruled the capture legitimate, the privateer received the ship and its cargo. If the seizure violated the letter’s terms, the court returned the vessel to its rightful owners and exposed the privateer to condemnation as a pirate.

For sailors, privateering was a gamble. Cargo contents were never certain, high-value targets were heavily defended, and even a successful capture could be invalidated in court.

The scholarly consensus holds that letters of marque thrived because they were tools that were ideal for states with low naval production capacity. For early modern war-making states, privateers could act as force multipliers and be extremely disruptive to intercontinental enemy supply lines.

Given that the US came into being during the 18th century, the Constitution explicitly grants Congress the power to issue letters of marque alongside its authority to declare war.

Their use peaked during the War of 1812, when Congress issued roughly 500 letters. The last American-issued letter of marque was in 1815, during the Second Barbary War.

By the 19th century, advances in military naval technology and industrial production made the state more capable of producing warships, thus the demand for privateering substantially declined.

In 1856, the Declaration of Paris formally outlawed privateering. Although the US never signed the declaration, its provisions became customary international law.

Despite this, many have reached for the esoteric letter of marque clause as a panacea for solving contemporary security challenges.

From Republicans Ron Paul’s proposal for their use to curb Somali pirates to Lance Gooden’s pitch to issue letters to seize Russian assets, the latest bill follows the same pattern.

Chaos in the Caribbean?

Given Congressman Burchett’s public record – he believes chemtrails are poisoning us, but when it comes to school shootings , he takes a “we’re not gonna fix it” stance – it is tempting to dismiss his proposal as another gimmick.

Yet the idea has institutional backing.