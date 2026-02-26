US First Lady Melania Trump is set to chair a UN Security Council session next month, marking a historic first as the United States assumes the council’s rotating presidency, according to American media.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the meeting, scheduled for March 2 at UN Security Council headquarters in New York, will focus on “Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict,” bringing together council members and international stakeholders, including US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz.

In a statement, the first lady’s office said the session aims “to emphasise education’s role in advancing tolerance and world peace,” adding that “Mrs Trump’s leadership will mark the first time a sitting US First Lady presides over the Security Council as members consider education, technology, peace, and security.”