An Israeli air strike killed at least three people, including a child, in Gaza, local health authorities said, the latest violence jeopardising the ceasefire, which has been under strain during the Israeli-US war against Iran.

Medics said on Tuesday the air strike targeted a vehicle in the western area of Khan Younis, south of the enclave, killing three people, including a child, and wounding 12 other people. There was no immediate Israeli comment.

Israel's military has continued to strike Gaza during the regional war with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On Sunday, it killed 12 people in Gaza, including nine police officers in one strike.

Israel's assault has since killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, Gaza's health authorities say, including more than 670 since a ceasefire was reached last October.

Gaza health officials said at least 40 people have been killed by Israeli fire since the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran at the end of February.