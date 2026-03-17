An Israeli air strike killed at least three people, including a child, in Gaza, local health authorities said, the latest violence jeopardising the ceasefire, which has been under strain during the Israeli-US war against Iran.
Medics said on Tuesday the air strike targeted a vehicle in the western area of Khan Younis, south of the enclave, killing three people, including a child, and wounding 12 other people. There was no immediate Israeli comment.
Israel's military has continued to strike Gaza during the regional war with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
On Sunday, it killed 12 people in Gaza, including nine police officers in one strike.
Israel's assault has since killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, Gaza's health authorities say, including more than 670 since a ceasefire was reached last October.
Gaza health officials said at least 40 people have been killed by Israeli fire since the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran at the end of February.
Three sources told Reuters on Monday that envoys from US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” have met representatives of Hamas in Cairo in an effort to safeguard the October Gaza ceasefire, which has come under serious strain.
A Palestinian official with knowledge of the Cairo talks said that Hamas believed Israel was exploiting the war on Iran to slip away from its obligations under Trump's plan. Israel rejects this.
Israel and Hamas have traded blame for ceasefire violations.
Separately, Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian and wounded another in the occupied West Bank, health officials said on Tuesday.
The Israeli military said forces fired at three people who hurled stones at Israeli vehicles near the town of Salfit, “neutralising” two of them.
Rights groups and medics say Israeli settlers are taking advantage of curbs on movement imposed during the US-Israeli war on Iran to attack Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with military roadblocks preventing ambulances from reaching victims quickly.
Settlers have killed at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the Iran war began on February 28, according to the Palestinian health ministry.