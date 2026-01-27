BIZTECH
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Macron hails the vote as a 'major step,' with legislation now heading to the Senate to enforce the ban starting from next school year
"Because our children's minds are not for sale. Not to American platforms, nor to Chinese networks," Macron said. / Reuters
January 27, 2026

French lawmakers have approved a bill that would ban social media use for children under the age of 15, a move championed by President Emmanuel Macron as a way to protect minors.

The bill was adopted by the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, by a vote of 130 to 21 following a lengthy session on Monday evening.

The legislation will now be sent to the Senate for further consideration before it can become law.

Macron welcomed the vote through X, calling it a "major step" towards protecting French children and teenagers.

He said it is now up to the Senate to continue this "constructive work" so that the ban can be effective from the start of the next school year.

"Because our children's minds are not for sale. Not to American platforms, nor to Chinese networks," he said.

"Because their dreams should not be dictated by algorithms. Because we don't want an anxious generation, but a generation that believes in France, the Republic, and its values."

The president concluded by saying that he will ensure this by September 1, and that French children and teenagers will "finally be protected."

