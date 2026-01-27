French lawmakers have approved a bill that would ban social media use for children under the age of 15, a move championed by President Emmanuel Macron as a way to protect minors.

The bill was adopted by the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, by a vote of 130 to 21 following a lengthy session on Monday evening.

The legislation will now be sent to the Senate for further consideration before it can become law.

Macron welcomed the vote through X, calling it a "major step" towards protecting French children and teenagers.

He said it is now up to the Senate to continue this "constructive work" so that the ban can be effective from the start of the next school year.