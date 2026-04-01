France hit back on Wednesday at threats by President Donald Trump to pull the US out of NATO, saying the military alliance was designed to ensure security in the Euro-Atlantic area and not to launch offensive operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump told Reuters he would state in an address to the nation later on Wednesday that he was "absolutely" considering withdrawing the United States from NATO, echoing comments he made in an interview with Britain's Daily Telegraph after allies failed to back US military action against Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested having a UN framework for any action in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies that Iran has effectively shut, and said international efforts could happen only when hostilities calm, insurance ​and shipping firms are consulted and Iran consents.

"Let me remind you what NATO is. It is a military alliance concerned with the security of the Euro-Atlantic region. It is not designed to carry out operations in the Strait of Hormuz, which would be a breach of international law," Junior Army Minister Alice Rufo told the War & Peace conference in Paris.

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Rufo, who is a close ally of Macron and was one of his top diplomats, said she understood the Americans were annoyed about France's refusal to join a coalition to immediately unblock the strait.