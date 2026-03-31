Iran will play their World Cup games at US venues as scheduled, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has told AFP.

"The matches will be played where they are supposed to be, according to the draw," Infantino said at half-time of Iran's friendly against Costa Rica in Türkiye on Tuesday.

"Iran will be at the World Cup... That's why we're here. We're delighted because they're a very, very strong team, I'm very happy," Infantino also added.

The Iranian football federation said earlier this month it was "negotiating" with FIFA to relocate the country's World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, due to the US and Israel's war on Iran.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also said that her country is prepared to host Iran's first-round matches at the tournament if needed.

The World Cup, being hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, gets under way on June 11, with Iran set to play their first Group G game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

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‘No one can exclude’

Infantino initially said that US President Donald Trump had given assurances that the Iranian team - scheduled to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, followed by Egypt in Seattle - would still be welcome.