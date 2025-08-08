China on Friday warned the Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr against "playing with fire" over his recent remarks about Taiwan.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

"We urge the Philippines to earnestly adhere to the one-China principle and the spirit of the China-Philippines Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and refrain from playing with fire on issues concerning China's core interests," said the ministry.

China's reaction came after the Philippines' president said that Manila could not remain aloof if there was any conflict between China and the US over Taiwan due to the Philippines' geographical location and the presence of Filipino citizens on the island.

Related TRT Global - China and Philippines trade blame in latest South China Sea escalation

Marcos had said in interviews during his trip to India that a Taiwan Strait conflict would immediately become a humanitarian issue and would force his country to mobilise all resources to evacuate nationals.