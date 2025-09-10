US President Donald Trump last month pledged that his “highest aspiration” as president is to “bring peace and stability to the world,” as he hosted Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders at the White House.

But a month later, he announced plans to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, contradicting his peace rhetoric dating back to the 2024 presidential campaign.

“We won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything before that and in between, and then we decided to go woke, and we changed the name to DOD. So, we’re going Department of War,” Trump said, at an Oval Office press conference last week to explain his reasoning for the renaming of the department.

Edward Erickson, a former American army officer with extensive military experience and a retired professor of military history at the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University, says Trump’s renaming move is “a superficial political gesture that signals immaturity of thought about national defense”.

As long as a nation’s defence and military capabilities are not supported by economic, political, and cultural forces and reinforced by regional and international partnerships, the word war alone cannot achieve much, according to Erickson.

“President Dwight D Eisenhower reminded us back in the 1950s that national defense includes education, a strong economy, a healthy citizenry, international allies, and a social order ensuring opportunity for all. Trump and (Pentagon chief Pete) Hegseth don't seem to know or remember that,” Erickson tells TRT World.

Eisenhower, the accomplished general who commanded Allied forces in Western Europe during WWII, never reduced defense to war alone. Yet, Erickson argues, a real estate magnate like Trump seems more eager than anyone to rebrand the Pentagon as the War Department.

Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat, believes that Trump’s renaming might have to do with US military needs “to focus more on war fighting than bureaucracy”.

The US president has long argued against bureaucracy, signing various executive orders to reduce the federal workforce and streamline the bureaucratic process.

But renaming the Department of Defence (DOD) as the Department of War might create even more bureaucracy, according to former and current Pentagon officials.