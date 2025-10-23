WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli Knesset move to annex occupied West Bank a threat to Gaza deal — Rubio
Rubio's remarks came after the US State Department said he would visit Israel on Thursday to help preserve the ceasefire deal in Gaza.
His visit will follow Vice President JD Vance, who earlier met with Israel's President to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal. / Reuters Archive
October 23, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Israeli Knesset's move towards the annexation of the occupied West Bank would threaten President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

"I think the president's made sure that's not something we can be supportive of right now," Rubio told reporters on Wednesday as he left for Israel, saying annexation would be "threatening" the peace deal and "counterproductive."

Earlier, the US State Department said Rubio is set to travel to Israel on Thursday as the Trump administration redoubles efforts to preserve a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

Rubio will help "to support the successful implementation of President (Donald) Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza," said the State Department.

"During his visit, the Secretary will reaffirm America's unwavering commitment to Israel's security and engage with partners to build on the historic momentum towards durable peace and integration in the Middle East," it added.

His visit will follow Vice President JD Vance, who earlier met with Israel's President to discuss the Gaza ceasefire deal.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
