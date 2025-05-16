WORLD
India thanks Afghan Taliban for Kashmir attack condemnation they never made
Afghanistan warns India and Pakistan that escalation is not "in the interest of the region".
India claims Taliban condemned the deadly Pahalgam attack, but the Afghan government's statement makes no mention of it. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 16, 2025

India's foreign minister has said his counterpart in Afghanistan's Taliban government condemned a deadly April 22 attack in Kashmir which sparked a brief conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad last week.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that he had a "good conversation" with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday evening.

"Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," Jaishankar said in a post on social media platform X.

But Afghan foreign minister's statement made no mention of the attack in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot in India-administered Kashmir.

Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal said Muttaqi had "expressed hope for further strengthening relations, reiterating Afghanistan's commitment to a balanced foreign policy and constructive engagement with all sides".

India has accused Pakistan of backing the Pahalgam attackers who killed 26 people. Pakistan has denied the charge and called for an independent probe.

Last week, India and Pakistan fought a four-day conflict, which sparked global concerns that it could spiral into a full-blown war before a ceasefire was brokered on Saturday.

Military exchanges from May 7 left nearly 70 people, including dozens of people, dead on both sides.

Afghanistan last week warned India and Pakistan that escalation was not "in the interest of the region" after the nuclear-armed rivals exchanged artillery fire.

SOURCE:AFP
