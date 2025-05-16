India's foreign minister has said his counterpart in Afghanistan's Taliban government condemned a deadly April 22 attack in Kashmir which sparked a brief conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad last week.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that he had a "good conversation" with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday evening.

"Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," Jaishankar said in a post on social media platform X.

But Afghan foreign minister's statement made no mention of the attack in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot in India-administered Kashmir.

Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal said Muttaqi had "expressed hope for further strengthening relations, reiterating Afghanistan's commitment to a balanced foreign policy and constructive engagement with all sides".