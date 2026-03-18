Pakistan and Afghanistan have said that they were pausing their military operations against each other for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

The pause will begin at midnight on Wednesday and continue until March 23, Information Minister Ataullah Tarrar said on X. He said that the decision was taken following requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

“Pakistan offers this gesture in good faith and in keeping with the Islamic norms,” he said, adding that in case of any cross-border attack, the operation will immediately resume.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid also announced the move in a post on X.

The pause comes after weeks of escalating clashes since late February that have killed at least 107 people on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier still missing.

According to Kabul, 13 soldiers and 76 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan, excluding the latest casualties claimed in Monday’s strike.