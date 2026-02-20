The Israeli army arrested 14 Palestinians on Friday during raids that included home searches across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank on the third day of Ramadan in Palestine.
The arrests concentrated in the northern governorates of Jenin, Tulkarem and Salfit, where Israeli forces detained 13 residents after raiding and searching their homes, the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office said.
One young man turned himself in under pressure, the statement added, bringing the total number of arrests to 14.
The office said daily arrests continue in cities and towns across the occupied West Bank during Ramadan amid ongoing escalation targeting young men and students.
"Israeli occupation arrests in the West Bank have largely escalated with the beginning of Ramadan," Amjad al Najjar, director general of the Palestinian Prisoner Society, said on Thursday.
According to Palestinian data, more than 9,300 Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 56 women. They face torture, starvation and medical neglect, which has led to the deaths of dozens.
Since Israel's genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023, Tel Aviv has intensified assaults in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, through the army and illegal settlers.
These actions include killings, arrests, demolitions, displacement and illegal settlement expansion.
Palestinians warn that the measures pave the way for Israel to formally annex the occupied West Bank, which they say would undermine the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state as outlined in the United Nations resolutions.
Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, since October 2023 have killed more than 1,115 Palestinians, injured about 11,500 and led to nearly 22,000 arrests.
The Israeli war in Gaza has, in over two years, killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, most of them women and children, and damaged about 90 percent of civilian infrastructure, according to Palestinian sources.