The Israeli army arrested 14 Palestinians on Friday during raids that included home searches across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank on the third day of Ramadan in Palestine.

The arrests concentrated in the northern governorates of Jenin, Tulkarem and Salfit, where Israeli forces detained 13 residents after raiding and searching their homes, the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office said.

One young man turned himself in under pressure, the statement added, bringing the total number of arrests to 14.

The office said daily arrests continue in cities and towns across the occupied West Bank during Ramadan amid ongoing escalation targeting young men and students.

"Israeli occupation arrests in the West Bank have largely escalated with the beginning of Ramadan," Amjad al Najjar, director general of the Palestinian Prisoner Society, said on Thursday.

According to Palestinian data, more than 9,300 Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 56 women. They face torture, starvation and medical neglect, which has led to the deaths of dozens.