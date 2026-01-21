TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns that any attempt to resort to provocations in Syria from this point forward would "amount to suicide," stressing that stability must be maintained.
Erdogan says that the benefits of stability would be felt most by Syrian Kurds. / AA
January 21, 2026

Türkiye welcomes a ceasefire reached in Syria on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, expressing hope that it would lead to a permanent resolution without further bloodshed.

Speaking to his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party at parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan said that Ankara has “from the very beginning, most strongly defended” the preservation of a single Syrian state with full territorial integrity and political unity.

The Syrian presidency announced on Tuesday that it reached an understanding with the YPG terror group, granting it a four-day period to work out a roadmap for the practical integration of Hasakah, during which a ceasefire would remain in effect. The YPG later said in a statement that it was fully committed to the ceasefire.

Erdogan warned that any attempt to resort to provocations in Syria from this point forward would “amount to suicide,” stressing that stability must be maintained.

He said full integration in Syria would “usher in a new era,” adding that the benefits of stability would be felt most by Syrian Kurds.

“We have no interest in the territory of any country and do not interfere in the internal affairs of any nation, but we will not allow our country’s interests to be compromised,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also said he discussed a range of issues with US President Donald Trump in a phone call, including matters “that will contribute to Syria’s security,” such as joint efforts to combat Daesh.

