Türkiye welcomes a ceasefire reached in Syria on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, expressing hope that it would lead to a permanent resolution without further bloodshed.

Speaking to his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party at parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan said that Ankara has “from the very beginning, most strongly defended” the preservation of a single Syrian state with full territorial integrity and political unity.

The Syrian presidency announced on Tuesday that it reached an understanding with the YPG terror group, granting it a four-day period to work out a roadmap for the practical integration of Hasakah, during which a ceasefire would remain in effect. The YPG later said in a statement that it was fully committed to the ceasefire.

Erdogan warned that any attempt to resort to provocations in Syria from this point forward would “amount to suicide,” stressing that stability must be maintained.