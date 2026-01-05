WORLD
Israeli strike kills two, including child, at Gaza shelter for displaced families
At least 422 Palestinians have been killed, 1,189 others wounded by Israeli fire since the ceasefire, according to authorities in Gaza.
Palestinians mourn four-year-old Fadi Najib Imad Salah, killed by Israeli forces in an attack on tents in Al Mawasi, Gaza City, on January 4, 2026. / Anadolu Agency
January 5, 2026

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians, including a child, and wounded others in southern Gaza on Monday evening, in the latest violation of a fragile ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medical sources said.

The source added that the attack targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al Mawasi area of western Khan Younis.

The targeted zone was among areas from which the army had withdrawn under the ceasefire deal that took effect on October 10.

The Israeli army claimed that the strike targeted a Hamas member allegedly planning an attack against its forces in southern Gaza.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations, killing 422 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to health authorities.

The ceasefire halted Israel’s two-year war that killed nearly 71,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, injured more than 171,200 others, and left the enclave in ruins.

