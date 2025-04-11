Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a high-level meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, signaling a potential thaw in ties and renewed emphasis on regional stability.

According to a statement released by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Friday, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as broader regional and global issues.

The meeting marks a notable diplomatic engagement amid years of fractured ties between Ankara and Damascus.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye envisions a region defined by reconciliation, not conflict — Erdogan

Support for stability and sovereignty

President Erdogan expressed satisfaction that attempts to reignite chaos in Syria were being thwarted and voiced optimism for the country’s future.

“The coming years will be ones of stability, prosperity, and peace for Syria,” Erdogan said, according to the statement.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s long-standing position in support of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, stressing that Ankara is committed to contributing to a peaceful and stable regional order.

Push for economic engagement and sanctions relief