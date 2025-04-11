TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to al Sharaa: Türkiye supports Syria's stability and economic revival
Erdogan says that Türkiye will continue its diplomatic efforts to lift international sanctions imposed on Syria and that efforts should be intensified to revive commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries.
President Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with the prevention of efforts aimed at dragging Syria back into chaos. / TRT World
April 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a high-level meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, signaling a potential thaw in ties and renewed emphasis on regional stability.

According to a statement released by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Friday, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as broader regional and global issues.

The meeting marks a notable diplomatic engagement amid years of fractured ties between Ankara and Damascus.

Support for stability and sovereignty

President Erdogan expressed satisfaction that attempts to reignite chaos in Syria were being thwarted and voiced optimism for the country’s future.

“The coming years will be ones of stability, prosperity, and peace for Syria,” Erdogan said, according to the statement.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s long-standing position in support of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, stressing that Ankara is committed to contributing to a peaceful and stable regional order.

Push for economic engagement and sanctions relief

The Turkish leader emphasised the need to strengthen commercial and economic ties with Syria, urging the revitalisation of cooperation in these sectors.

He noted that Türkiye will continue its diplomatic efforts to push for the lifting of international sanctions imposed on Syria, which have hindered economic recovery and regional reintegration.

The two sides also reportedly explored the possibility of future steps in other areas of cooperation, underscoring a willingness to normalise relations through practical, mutual interests.

A shift toward engagement

This meeting comes against the backdrop of a shifting regional landscape. In recent years, several Arab countries have resumed dialogue with the Syrian government with the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime after more than a decade of diplomatic isolation following the 2011 civil war.

Normalising relations with the Syrian government could have significant implications for regional diplomacy, security, and migration management.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, now in its fourth edition, has become a key platform for international dialogue, bringing together heads of state, diplomats, academics, and civil society leaders to address global challenges through diplomacy.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
