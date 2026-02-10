Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to the Kingdom last week demonstrated the strength of relations between the two countries.

The Cabinet, meeting in the capital Riyadh, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, was briefed on talks held between President Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Cabinet said on Tuesday that the visit highlighted the solid nature of bilateral ties and reflected the will to strengthen cooperation across various fields, saying this was concretely demonstrated through agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during the visit.