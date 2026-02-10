WORLD
1 min read
Turkish President Erdogan's visit shows strength of bilateral ties: Saudi Arabia
Cabinet says visit reflected shared will to deepen cooperation across various fields and was reinforced by agreements signed during talks.
Turkish President Erdogan's visit shows strength of bilateral ties: Saudi Arabia
Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia on February 3 and later traveled to Egypt. / Reuters
February 10, 2026

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to the Kingdom last week demonstrated the strength of relations between the two countries.

The Cabinet, meeting in the capital Riyadh, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, was briefed on talks held between President Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Cabinet said on Tuesday that the visit highlighted the solid nature of bilateral ties and reflected the will to strengthen cooperation across various fields, saying this was concretely demonstrated through agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during the visit.

RECOMMENDED

The Cabinet also authorised the energy minister to hold talks and sign framework and cooperation agreements with Türkiye and Jordan on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The Turkish president visited Saudi Arabia on February 3 and later travelled to Egypt, during which agreements were signed with the two countries in various fields, particularly energy.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands