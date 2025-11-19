TÜRKİYE
Türkiye advances to 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs after 2-2 draw against Spain
The goals for the Turkish team marked the first two goals Spain conceded in the qualifiers, and the match marked Spain's first draw.
Türkiye will face Sweden, Romania, North Macedonia or Northern Ireland in the World Cup playoff semifinal. / AFP
November 19, 2025

Türkiye has secured second place in Group E and advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs after a 2-2 draw against Spain, which advanced to the World Cup after the match.

Playing at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium, Spain scored with Dani Olmo in the fourth minute, but Türkiye levelled the game with Deniz Gul in the 42nd minute.

Türkiye took the lead after Salih Ozcan scored a long-range finish in the 54th minute.

Spain levelled the game with Mikel Oyarzabal in the 62nd minute as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The goals for the Turkish team marked the first two goals Spain conceded in the qualifiers, and the match marked Spain's first draw.

Türkiye will face Sweden, Romania, North Macedonia or Northern Ireland in the World Cup playoff semifinal.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
