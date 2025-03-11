European plans to send troops to Ukraine to enforce a future peace settlement with Russia are a non-starter, and the only viable path to a successful post-war peacekeeping operation is involving troops from Global South nations, including BRICS countries, former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev told TRT World in an exclusive interview.

With US President Donald Trump halting military aid to Ukraine, Otorbaev says efforts must now focus on ending the war through a peacekeeping initiative led by non-NATO states.

“This war cannot continue indefinitely. We must stop it. The world must prioritise ending the killing on the front lines—that is the number one goal,” he said via a Zoom video call from Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

Reports suggest that, alarmed by the US policy shift on Ukraine and the resulting trans-Atlantic divide, a group of European countries—led by France and Britain—is working on a plan to deploy troops in Ukraine for post-war security.

Otorbaev, however, dismissed such proposals as unfeasible, citing Russia’s firm opposition to any NATO-led intervention. “Russia sees NATO countries as part of the war and completely rejects that approach,” he explained.

Instead, Otorbaev envisions a key role for China, India, Brazil, and other nations from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa in leading peacekeeping efforts.

“Everyone must now focus on who will oversee peacekeeping missions in Ukraine. In my view, only Global South countries should take on this role. To my knowledge, the US originally proposed this idea," he said.

“Even BRICS countries, as the most powerful and influential among the Global South, could play a critical role. If this scenario materialises, it could bring significant positive developments in relations between the Global South and European nations,” noted the veteran politician with deep insights into Eurasian geopolitics.

Central Asia maintains a delicate balance

Offering a regional perspective, Otorbaev noted that Central Asia, long accustomed to balancing ties with global powers like Russia, China, and the West, now faces new challenges as widening rifts between the US and Europe put its strategic position to the test.

“We are a peaceful part of the world, and I believe we will maintain this status,” he said, highlighting the importance of maintaining peaceful relations with all global powers. “Our format of 5+1, where the five Central Asian countries cooperate with one influential global power at a time, is a way to ensure peaceful development and cooperation.”

He insisted that peace in Ukraine is in the interest of the larger Eurasian region, including the landlocked Central Asian countries such as Kyrgyzstan. “My conclusion is that Central Asia needs another 50 years of peaceful development to fully emerge as a successful region,” Otorbaev said.

“We should not jump from one coalition to another. Our focus should be on development, not on choosing sides,” he added as divisions between the US and its European allies deepen.

Meanwhile, Trump is pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept a swift ceasefire with Moscow without offering any US security guarantees. Their public clash at the White House on February 28 sent geopolitical shockwaves.

Diplomatic efforts to advance Trump’s peace plan have intensified in recent days, with Zelenskyy arriving in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of talks between US and Ukrainian officials in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday. This follows earlier US-Russia discussions in the Saudi capital Riyadh last month.

These negotiations, held under Trump’s direction, exclude Europe, heightening concerns over its role in Ukraine’s future. Meanwhile, with US military aid halted and NATO’s future uncertain, European nations are scrambling to reassess their security strategies.

Europe's mounting challenges

Europe's response to the changing geopolitical landscape has been one of alarm. Otorbaev remarked that European leaders were left "in shock" when Trump engaged directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential resolutions to the Ukraine conflict without significant European input.

"Europe definitely, of course, is unhappy with this development. They wanted to have a seat at the negotiation table, as they say that this event (Russia-Ukraine war) happened in the middle of Europe," he pointed out.

Yet, despite its insistence on being a stakeholder in the resolution process, Europe faces profound internal challenges that hinder its ability to assert independence from Washington. Economic stagnation, demographic decline, and political fragmentation all weigh heavily on the continent’s ability to execute ambitious military plans.