Planet Labs PBC, a leading provider of high-resolution images taken from space, has said it would hold back for 96 hours images of Gulf states targeted by Iranian drone attacks.

Planet said in a message to clients on Friday that the "temporary" move was part of its "commitment to responsible data practices and the safety of personnel on the ground" since the eruption of the Middle East war.

It did not say if it had acted at the request of US authorities. Images of Iran were not included in the order.

"All new imagery collected over the Gulf States and adjacent conflict zones (not including Iran) will be subject to a mandatory 96-hour delay before it is made available in our archive," Planet said.

