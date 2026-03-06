WAR ON IRAN
Leading satellite firm holds Gulf states images for 96 hours
The leading provider, Planet Labs, did not say whether it had acted at the request of US authorities, although images from Iran will be readily available.
This handout satellite image from Vantor, shows destroyed buildings at Iran’s Konarak Naval Base airfield on the Gulf of Oman / AFP
March 6, 2026

Planet Labs PBC, a leading provider of high-resolution images taken from space, has said it would hold back for 96 hours images of Gulf states targeted by Iranian drone attacks.

Planet said in a message to clients on Friday that the "temporary" move was part of its "commitment to responsible data practices and the safety of personnel on the ground" since the eruption of the Middle East war.

It did not say if it had acted at the request of US authorities. Images of Iran were not included in the order.

"All new imagery collected over the Gulf States and adjacent conflict zones (not including Iran) will be subject to a mandatory 96-hour delay before it is made available in our archive," Planet said.

Safety of allied and NATO-partner personnel, civilians

"This measure is intended to prevent adversarial actors endangering the safety of allied and NATO-partner personnel and civilians there," it added.

"As the conflict evolves, the area impacted may change."

The satellite images produced by the California-based company are normally available to its clients, the media, companies, and researchers — as well as potential enemies of the United States — almost immediately.

Planet had earlier imposed a 30-day delay on images taken of the war-stricken Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Vantor, another US supplier that was previously known as Maxar, never released images of the military bases of US forces or their allies.

SOURCE:AFP
