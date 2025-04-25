The German government has denied reports suggesting it vetoed the sale of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye, insisting that no decision has been taken under the current caretaker administration.

The statement, issued on Friday, came in response to media speculation that Berlin blocked the process due to political concerns tied to recent developments in Türkiye.

Officials clarified that such decisions will be deferred to the incoming government, expected to assume office in early May.

Türkiye is seeking to acquire 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets—advanced multirole aircraft co-produced by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. As one of the four partner nations in the program, Germany’s approval is essential for the deal to go through.

Ankara has already held multiple rounds of talks with the UK, with the UK Ministry of Defence submitting a formal offer in March.

Staying neutral

“Major arms export control issues are beyond the mandate of the current caretaker government,” said Tim-Niklas Wentzel, spokesperson for the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, in remarks to Anadolu Agency on Friday.

“We generally do not comment on internal government consultations,” he added, referencing ongoing coalition talks.

While Berlin’s clarification may temporarily defuse tension, uncertainty over the Eurofighter deal is stirring broader concern in Ankara.

Turkish officials view the matter not just as a bilateral defence transaction but as a barometer of Europe’s strategic approach to Türkiye, a key NATO ally.

Aylin Unver Noi, an international relations expert, said the consequences of a failed deal would reverberate beyond Turkish-German relations.

“In recent years, the challenges Türkiye faced due to arms embargoes pushed the country to invest heavily in its domestic defence industry,” she told TRT World.

“From this perspective, deeper cooperation in defence production and arms supply is vital—not only for Türkiye’s national security but for European security as a whole.”

Türkiye’s involvement in EU-led defence mechanisms should also be seen as essential, despite its exclusion from the bloc’s €150 billion ($170 billion) SAFE (European Security and Defence) initiative, she said.