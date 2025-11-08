TÜRKİYE
Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory key to Caucasus peace: President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to build a peaceful future while celebrating Azerbaijan’s achievements in Karabakh.
Erdogan praises Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders’ constructive steps and calls for lasting peace in Caucasus region. / AA
November 8, 2025

Türkiye has reiterated its support and call for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a message in Baku on Saturday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh, Erdogan praised the end of the 30-year-long Armenian occupation, describing it as a turning point for the Caucasus region.

He said the liberation not only restored justice but also opened “a new period” for regional stability, urging all sides to transform victory into enduring peace.

“We do not hold grudges, nor do we allow past pains to be relived. This peace should not be merely an end,” Erdogan said, calling the post-war period a cornerstone for reconciliation.

Boosting the cooperation

The Turkish leader commended Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s “sincere efforts” to reach a peace agreement with Armenia and acknowledged the “constructive steps” taken by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Those were courageous steps with a constructive approach by two leaders; we believe a lasting agreement will finalise this process, which will ensure peace in the region,” Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye stood ready to support the process in every possible way.

Erdogan also expressed deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and veterans who fought in the Karabakh war, calling their struggle “heroic.”

The victory in Karabakh “changed the geopolitical balances in the region,” he said, describing Azerbaijan’s advances as a source of pride for Türkiye.

Highlighting growing bilateral ties, Erdogan noted that large-scale energy projects such as gas pipelines and transport corridors were strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

