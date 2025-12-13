WAR ON GAZA
Three Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Gaza amid ceasefire violations
Israeli army claims it targeted senior Hamas member in Gaza City.
The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted a senior Hamas member in Gaza City. / AA
December 13, 2025

Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, marking a new violation of a fragile ceasefire agreement in the enclave.

The source said the fatalities occurred on Saturday when an air strike hit a civilian car on Al Rashid coastal road west of Gaza City, a medical source said.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted a senior Hamas member in Gaza City.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the attack.

The Israeli army has repeatedly violated the ceasefire, killing at least 386 Palestinians and injuring 1,018 others since the deal took effect on October 10.

Israel has killed more than 70,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.

AA
