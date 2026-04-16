Senior Pentagon officials have held talks with top executives from companies, including General Motors and Ford Motor, about producing weapons and other military supplies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The preliminary and wide-ranging talks, which started before the war in Iran, come as the Trump administration wants automakers and other American manufacturers to play a larger role in weapons production, the Journal said.

Officials said that American manufacturers might be needed to backstop traditional defence contractors and asked whether the companies could rapidly shift to defence work.

GE Aerospace and vehicle and machinery maker Oshkosh were among the companies involved in the talks with defence officials.

A Pentagon official told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday the US "is committed to rapidly expanding the defence industrial base by leveraging all available commercial solutions and technologies to ensure our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage".

Trump met executives from seven defence contractors in March.

He said that major American defence companies have agreed to quadruple production of advanced weapons.

Why is the US doing it now?

The effort revives comparisons with the Second World War-era industrial conversion, when Detroit’s automakers shifted from civilian car production to tanks, aircraft engines and armoured vehicles, and reflects growing concern in Washington that the traditional defence supply chain may not be sufficient for sustained high-intensity conflict.

This month, Trump also requested a massive $500 billion increase in the military budget to $1.5 trillion amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The core driver is strain on US weapons stockpiles.

Large-scale military aid to Ukraine since 2022, combined with the US war on Iran and the sale of weapons to Israel since its war on Gaza, has drawn down inventories faster than traditional defence contractors can replenish them.

The US has provided more than $67 billion in weapons and security assistance to Kiev since 2022. In February this year, the US approved another $185 million sale of military equipment parts to Ukraine.