Trump praises UK soldiers as EU leaders slam his comments on NATO's role in Afghanistan
European leaders push back against Trump's comments about NATO's role in Afghanistan, saying they are unacceptable.
EU leaders say Trump's remarks are unacceptable. (FILE) / Reuters
January 25, 2026

US President Donald Trump has praised the UK soldiers who fought in Afghanistan after his earlier comments about NATO's role in Afghanistan sparked outrage.

"The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

On Thursday, Trump said that NATO troops stayed "a little off the front lines" during the war in Afghanistan.

The president's claim has sparked backlash in the UK, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling it "insulting and frankly appalling."

On Saturday, Starmer held a phone call with Trump over the remarks.

Starmer cited British and American soldiers "who fought side by side in Afghanistan," according to a statement by the UK premier's office.

The two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Arctic.

"The leaders discussed the importance of the UK-US relationship, which continues to stand the test of time," added the statement.

EU leaders push back

European leaders sharply responded to Trump’s remarks.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that Trump's remarks about NATO's role in Afghanistan are "disrespectful."

"The fallen, their families, and those who served in Afghanistan deserve to be spoken of with truth and respect. The statement by the US president is disrespectful. I fully understand why both veterans and next of kin are reacting so strongly to this," Store said on Facebook.

He noted that soldiers who served in the country deserve respect.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also called Trump's remarks about NATO's role in Afghanistan "unacceptable."

"Statements that downplay the contribution of NATO countries in Afghanistan are unacceptable, especially when they come from an allied nation," Meloni wrote on X.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it's time "to get off our knees" in response to Trump's comments.

"It's time to get up off your knees, gentlemen. People are watching," Tusk wrote on X.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
