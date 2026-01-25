US President Donald Trump has praised the UK soldiers who fought in Afghanistan after his earlier comments about NATO's role in Afghanistan sparked outrage.

"The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

On Thursday, Trump said that NATO troops stayed "a little off the front lines" during the war in Afghanistan.

The president's claim has sparked backlash in the UK, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling it "insulting and frankly appalling."

On Saturday, Starmer held a phone call with Trump over the remarks.

Starmer cited British and American soldiers "who fought side by side in Afghanistan," according to a statement by the UK premier's office.

The two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Arctic.

"The leaders discussed the importance of the UK-US relationship, which continues to stand the test of time," added the statement.

EU leaders push back