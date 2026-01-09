Venezuela has begun releasing a "large number" of political prisoners, including several foreigners, in a move praised by US President Donald Trump on Friday as a step toward cooperation after the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro.

The releases, which began on Thursday, are the first since Maduro's former deputy Delcy Rodriguez took over with the backing of Trump, who says he is content to let her govern as long as she gives Washington access to oil.

In a social media post on Friday, Trump said the move was a sign of "Seeking Peace" and called it "a very important and smart gesture".

He added that the United States and Venezuela were "working well together" and said he cancelled a second wave of strikes against the country as a result of their "cooperation".

Former Venezuelan opposition candidate Enrique Marquez — who opposed Nicolas Maduro in the contested 2024 presidential election — was among those released on Thursday.

"It's all over now," Marquez said in a video taken by a local journalist of him and his wife, accompanied by another released opposition member Biagio Pilieri.

‘Peaceful coexistence’

The White House credited Trump with securing the prisoners' freedom.

"This is one example of how the president is using maximum leverage to do right by the American and Venezuelan people," Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Trump broadened his threat to drug traffickers in a Fox News interview that aired on Thursday night, saying he would target cartels in land strikes — the US military has already destroyed at least 31 vessels in maritime attacks in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean, killing at least 107 people.

"We are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels. The cartels are running Mexico," Trump told broadcaster Sean Hannity.

Interim leader Rodriguez's brother, parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez, said "a large number of Venezuelan and foreign nationals" were being immediately freed for the sake of "peaceful coexistence."

He did not say which prisoners would be released, nor how many or from where.

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado hailed the announcement, saying in an audio message on social media: "Injustice will not last forever and... truth, although it be wounded, ends up finding its way."

Trump told Fox he plans to meet with the Nobel Peace Prize winner "next week."

Relatives await prisoners

Renowned Spanish-Venezuelan activist Rocio San Miguel was among five Spanish citizens freed, according to Spain's foreign ministry.

She had been imprisoned since February 2024 over a purported plot to assassinate Maduro, a charge she denied.

Security was stepped up on Thursday afternoon outside the notorious El Helicoide detention center in Caracas, used by the intelligence services to jail political and other prisoners.