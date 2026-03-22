Israel has killed four Palestinians in Gaza in an air strike on a police vehicle in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, health officials said, hours after killing another one in northern Gaza.

Wafa news agency cited Al-Awda Medical Complex on Sunday as saying that they received the casualties at the hospital following the strike, which directly hit the vehicle.

Ten people were also wounded in the attack, medics said.

Earlier on Sunday, a separate air strike killed one person and wounded an unknown number of others in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it was checking on the two incidents.