WAR ON GAZA
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Israel kills four Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Al-Awda Medical Complex says it received the casualties at the hospital after a strike on a police vehicle in Nuseirat camp.
Israel kills four Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Since the ceasefire took place in October 2025, Israel has committed hundreds of violations, killing at least 680 Palestinians. / AA
a day ago

Israel has killed four Palestinians in Gaza in an air strike on a police vehicle in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, health officials said, hours after killing another one in northern Gaza.

Wafa news agency cited Al-Awda Medical Complex on Sunday as saying that they received the casualties at the hospital following the strike, which directly hit the vehicle.

Ten people were also wounded in the attack, medics said.

Earlier on Sunday, a separate air strike killed one person and wounded an unknown number of others in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it was checking on the two incidents.

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Ceasefire violations

Since the ceasefire took place in October 2025, Israel has committed hundreds of violations, killing at least 680 Palestinians and wounding over 1,800.

Since the start of the genocide in October 2023, Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced all of the population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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