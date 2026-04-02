WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Russia prepares final evacuation of staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
Rosatom chief says operation coordinated with defence, foreign ministries, and President Putin is fully briefed.
Russia prepares final evacuation of staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
Satellite image shows the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, in Bushehr Province, Iran, May 26, 2025 (FILE). / Reuters
April 2, 2026

Russia is preparing the final wave of evacuation from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, with more than 200 people expected to leave next week, the head of state nuclear corporation Rosatom has said.

Speaking at a media briefing in St. Petersburg on Thursday, Alexey Likhachev described the evacuation as a priority for the company.

"Our main task now is to prepare the final wave of evacuation. This will involve more than 200 people. We expect it to take place next week. For various reasons, I cannot disclose either the timing or the routes," he said.

Likhachev said Rosatom is coordinating efforts with the defence and foreign ministries and regularly briefing President Vladimir Putin on developments.

"He (Putin) is aware in detail — of the numbers, the routes, the timing — of our achievements in this area and of our plans," he said.

He added that Unit 1 of the Bushehr plant remains operational, with several dozen Russian personnel still at the site.

RECOMMENDED

"We need to maintain the operational capability of both the construction site and the residential area, and of course, provide assistance to our Iranian partners in operating Unit 1, but these will be volunteers — a very limited number of people," he said.

Russia will request that all parties, including Israel and the United States, observe maximum restraint during the evacuation process, he noted.

"Naturally, the movement routes will be communicated to the competent authorities of both Israel and the US through all channels. We will request maximum adherence to the ceasefire regime during the movement of the convoys," he said.

Likhachev did not provide a precise timeline for the operation.

"A great deal depends on the specific military-political situation in the region. Any events could either delay or accelerate this evacuation. But I repeat, we are not living by days now — we are living by hours in this area," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Iran seeking help from Russia and China as US and Israel intensify attacks, says CIA boss
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran