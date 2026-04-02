Russia is preparing the final wave of evacuation from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, with more than 200 people expected to leave next week, the head of state nuclear corporation Rosatom has said.

Speaking at a media briefing in St. Petersburg on Thursday, Alexey Likhachev described the evacuation as a priority for the company.

"Our main task now is to prepare the final wave of evacuation. This will involve more than 200 people. We expect it to take place next week. For various reasons, I cannot disclose either the timing or the routes," he said.

Likhachev said Rosatom is coordinating efforts with the defence and foreign ministries and regularly briefing President Vladimir Putin on developments.

"He (Putin) is aware in detail — of the numbers, the routes, the timing — of our achievements in this area and of our plans," he said.

He added that Unit 1 of the Bushehr plant remains operational, with several dozen Russian personnel still at the site.