For over three years, Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a brutal war, trading bullets and barbs and accusing each other of obstructing peace.

Amid the carnage, Türkiye, a fellow Black Sea nation, has a quiet but persistent determination to offer its good offices for a negotiated settlement of the impasse.

Unlike many Western leaders or China’s Xi Jinping, a close ally of Moscow, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintains cordial relations with both Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, as well as with the US President Donald Trump.

These ties appear to have encouraged Putin to propose “direct talks” in Istanbul.

In a classic chess move, Zelenskyy called for a one-on-one meeting in Istanbul. "I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday," Zelenskyy wrote on X. The two leaders of the warring countries haven’t met since 2019 . Zelenskyy’s proposal came shortly after Trump posted on social media: “Have the meeting now!”

Putin’s “direct talks” proposition came during an unusually timed 1 am press conference at the Kremlin on Sunday. It followed a high-profile visit to Kiev by the leaders of Britain, France and Germany, who urged Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire , a proposal backed by Trump. They warned of increased sanctions if Moscow failed to comply by Monday.

Yesterday, Trump added another element to the Istanbul talks, telling reporters he might attend if he believes “things can happen”. It was a comment widely interpreted as a nudge for Putin to show up.

“Trump made this statement to put pressure on Putin to come to Istanbul. He wants to lure Putin to Istanbul by encouraging him with his potential participation,” says Abdullah Erboga, an Istanbul-based academic and international affairs expert.

US Secretary of State Mike Rubio, who is accompanying Trump on his three-day Middle-East tour, has already confirmed his attendance for a NATO meeting to be held in Türkiye. Putin has yet to commit.

According to Erboga, Trump would not attend unless Putin accepts Zelenskyy’s proposal for a bilateral meeting. “If all three leaders arrive in Istanbul, that would be a potential diplomatic breakthrough for the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” he tells TRT World.

Putin, however, appears more hesitant than Zelenskyy, says Erboga, likely because Russian troops currently have the upper hand on Ukraine, says the political analyst.

The possible presence of all three leaders would also underscore Türkiye’s rising diplomatic influence. “All three leaders have already expressed their trust in President Erdogan’s mediation,” says Erboga.

He adds that Thursday’s meeting, if held, is unlikely to be the last. He says, “there are clear signs Türkiye will continue to host future talks. It shows Türkiye’s increasing mediatory role in international crises.”

Erdogan, who contacted both Putin and Zelenskyy after the Russian leader’s “direct talks” call, hailed the Istanbul meeting. “A new window of opportunity has opened with the recent contacts. We hope that this opportunity will not be wasted,” he said.

Why Istanbul?

Why, suddenly, does Istanbul appeal to both the warring parties as a key actor in the Ukraine-Russia conflict?

“Türkiye is one of the few countries that has maintained diplomatic and economic ties with both Russia and Ukraine. This gives Türkiye unique leverage to mediate between Moscow and Kiev,” says Eugene Chausovsky, senior director for analytical development at the New Lines Institute.

Chausovsky believes Türkiye is likely to “play a significant role in any ceasefire agreement or broader peace deal that could be reached between the two countries.”