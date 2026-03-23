A French judge involved in issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says US sanctions have effectively pushed him out of the modern financial system, raising alarm over the reach of Washington’s measures.

Nicolas Gouyou, who served on a panel at the International Criminal Court, said he can no longer carry out everyday transactions after being placed on a US sanctions list.

“I can’t use my bank card, order from Amazon, book through Airbnb, or complete transactions on Expedia or Booking.com,” he told French television, describing the situation as “going 30 years back in time.”

The restrictions highlight how deeply global financial and digital systems are tied to US infrastructure, leaving sanctioned individuals effectively excluded from routine economic activity.

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