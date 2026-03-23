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Judge sanctioned over ICC case against Israel says US blacklist cuts him off from daily life
French jurist behind Netanyahu arrest warrant warns sweeping US sanctions are crippling basic transactions and chilling judicial independence.
Judge sanctioned over ICC case against Israel says US blacklist cuts him off from daily life
The sanctions stem from the ICC’s 2024 arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. / AP
14 hours ago

A French judge involved in issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says US sanctions have effectively pushed him out of the modern financial system, raising alarm over the reach of Washington’s measures.

Nicolas Gouyou, who served on a panel at the International Criminal Court, said he can no longer carry out everyday transactions after being placed on a US sanctions list.

“I can’t use my bank card, order from Amazon, book through Airbnb, or complete transactions on Expedia or Booking.com,” he told French television, describing the situation as “going 30 years back in time.”

The restrictions highlight how deeply global financial and digital systems are tied to US infrastructure, leaving sanctioned individuals effectively excluded from routine economic activity.

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French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly sent multiple letters urging Washington to lift the sanctions, but has yet to receive a favourable response from the United States.

Gouyou said he expects to remain blacklisted for the duration of Donald Trump’s presidency, warning that the implications go far beyond personal inconvenience.

“If prosecutors are afraid to prosecute, if judges are afraid to judge… there is no more democracy,” he said, cautioning that fear of sanctions could undermine judicial independence globally.

The sanctions stem from the ICC’s 2024 arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes in Gaza.

The case — and Washington’s response — has intensified debate over the limits of international justice and the political pressure facing global legal institutions.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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