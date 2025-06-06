The Salvadoran migrant at the heart of a row over President Donald Trump's hardline deportation policies was returned to the United States and arrested on human smuggling charges, officials said.

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was brought back to the United States on Friday from El Salvador and immediately arrested on charges of trafficking undocumented migrants into the country, Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

"Abrego Garcia has landed in the United States to face justice," Bondi said at a press conference.

The US Supreme Court had ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Abrego Garcia after he was mistakenly deported in March to a notorious maximum security prison in El Salvador.

But Bondi insisted to reporters that his return to the United States resulted from an arrest warrant presented to the Salvadoran authorities.

"We're grateful to (Salvadoran) President (Nayib) Bukele for agreeing to return him to our country to face these very serious charges," she said.

In a post on X, Bukele said, "We work with the Trump administration, and if they request the return of a gang member to face charges, of course, we wouldn't refuse."

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson said Abrego Garcia's return "has nothing to do with his original deportation."

"There was no mistake," Jackson said on X. "He's returning because a new investigation has revealed crimes SO HEINOUS, committed in the US, that only the American Justice System could hold him fully accountable."

'Administrative error'

Abrego Garcia, 29, was living in the eastern state of Maryland until he became one of more than 200 people sent to a prison in El Salvador as part of Trump's crackdown on umigrants.