British counter-terrorism police Thursday launched an investigation into online videos of Irish rappers Kneecap after the band denied supporting Hamas and Hezbollah or inciting violence against UK politicians.

The announcement came as nearly 40 other groups and artists, among them Pulp, Paul Weller and Primal Scream, rallied around the band amid an escalating row about political messaging at its concerts.

Other artists offering their support are The Pogues, Massive Attack, Dexys and Thin Lizzy.

"As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom," the group said in a joint statement.

They added there had been a "clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform".

Since the row erupted Kneecap has had several concerts cancelled, including one in southwest England and three in Germany.

London's Metropolitan Police said two videos had been "referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos".

The investigation was "now being carried out by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and inquiries remain ongoing at this time", it added.

Kneecap on Monday apologised to the families of murdered British politicians and denied supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

'Up Hamas, up Hezbollah'

The damaging controversy began after police on Sunday said they were examining video footage.