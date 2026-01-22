WORLD
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Rutte says talks with Trump centred on Arctic security and cooperation, as tariff threats eased despite ongoing tensions over Greenland’s strategic future.
US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 21 2026. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that he did not discuss with US President Donald Trump whether Greenland would remain part of the Kingdom of Denmark under a newly announced framework for a future deal.

"That issue did not come up anymore in my conversation with the president," Rutte told Fox News late on Wednesday.

He noted that Trump is focused on what can be done to protect the Arctic region, "where the Chinese, Russians are more and more active."

"We know that the region is opening up more and more, the sea lanes are opening up more and more for the Russians and the Chinese and others," he said.

Rutte underscored that the framework discussed with Trump focused on implementing the US president's vision on collectively protecting Greenland as well as the whole Arctic.

Stressing that there is "a lot of work to be done," he said "we will get this done" step by step by "working fast" and "with thoughtful diplomacy."

Tariffs

Trump said on Wednesday on his Truth Social platform that a framework for a deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region was established following his meeting with Rutte in Davos, Switzerland.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he added.

Last week, Trump said Washington would impose 10 percent tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland starting on February 1, rising to 25 percent in June unless there is a deal for "the complete and total purchase of Greenland."

European leaders rejected Trump's threats against the eight European nations, reiterating solidarity with Denmark and vowing collective action.

Greenland, a semiautonomous region of the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted Trump's attention due to its strategic Arctic position, extensive mineral resources, and alleged concerns about a growing Russian and Chinese presence.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

SOURCE:AA
