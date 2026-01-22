NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that he did not discuss with US President Donald Trump whether Greenland would remain part of the Kingdom of Denmark under a newly announced framework for a future deal.

"That issue did not come up anymore in my conversation with the president," Rutte told Fox News late on Wednesday.

He noted that Trump is focused on what can be done to protect the Arctic region, "where the Chinese, Russians are more and more active."

"We know that the region is opening up more and more, the sea lanes are opening up more and more for the Russians and the Chinese and others," he said.

Rutte underscored that the framework discussed with Trump focused on implementing the US president's vision on collectively protecting Greenland as well as the whole Arctic.

Stressing that there is "a lot of work to be done," he said "we will get this done" step by step by "working fast" and "with thoughtful diplomacy."

