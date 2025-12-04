The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, has held talks in Cairo with Egypt's Army Chief Ahmed Khalifa to discuss efforts to consolidate a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

An Egyptian military statement said on Thursday the meeting addressed a number of issues of mutual interest and regional developments, "including the Egyptian-American joint efforts to stabilise a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and intensify the flow of humanitarian aid under the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Agreement."

The ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and backed by the US.

The deal halted two years of Israeli carnage that has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded nearly 171,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.

Khalifa and Cooper also discussed ways to strengthen military cooperation between the US and Egypt "in a way that achieves the common interests of both friendly countries," the statement said.