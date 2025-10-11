Heavy rainfall in Mexico has left at least 27 people dead and more missing, authorities said, as downpours triggered several landslides, cut off power in some municipalities, and caused rivers to burst their banks.

Civil protection authorities in Hidalgo state reported 16 deaths and said at least 1,000 homes and hundreds of schools had been affected.

Puebla state Governor Alejandro Armenta said at least nine people had died due to incidents such as landslides, and another five had been reported missing. Authorities reported two more deaths in Veracruz state.

"We are working to support the population, open roads, and restore electrical services," President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X. She shared photos of emergency responders carrying supplies as they waded knee-deep in flooded streets.