Türkiye and Syria are preparing to deepen economic cooperation through a new joint trade mechanism aimed at speeding up customs procedures and boosting cross-border commerce, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Wednesday.

Bolat held separate calls with Syrian officials, including customs chief Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi and Economy Minister Nidal al-Shaar, to discuss steps to modernise border infrastructure and accelerate transit flows between the two countries.

The talks focused on expanding and upgrading customs gates, streamlining procedures and launching the first meeting of the Türkiye–Syria Joint Customs Committee following a preliminary agreement reached last December.