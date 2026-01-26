US President Donald Trump has provided a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, in which he blamed Democratic leadership for the killing of two American citizens — Alex Pretti and Renee Good — by ICE agents, as he continues to face mounting pressure over his immigration crackdown.

Trump said on Sunday that in five Republican states, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Louisiana, ICE arrested 150,245 alleged illegal aliens with no protests or chaos.

"Why? Because Local Police and ICE are cooperating and working together," Trump said on Truth Social.

In Democratic-run cities and states, he said, authorities refused to work with ICE and encouraged "Leftwing Agitators to unlawfully obstruct their operations."

"By doing this, Democrats are putting Illegal Alien Criminals over Taxpaying, Law-Abiding Citizens, and they have created dangerous circumstances for EVERYONE involved," he said.

"Tragically, two American Citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat ensued chaos."

Renee Good, a mother of three, was shot in the head by an ICE agent while she was in her SUV in Minnesota.

Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, was filming an ICE raid in Minneapolis. He tried to help a woman who was shoved by an ICE agent, only to be jumped, subdued and showered with bullets by ICE agents in seconds.

Related TRT World - Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti

Mounting pressure

The killing of Pretti sparked protests in Minneapolis and other cities across the country. Protesters also held a vigil for Pretti at the same site where he was fatally shot.

Although the Trump administration blamed Pretti for his death, as it did with Good, citing that he carried a gun, they softened their tone after the severe backlash across the country, saying they would wait for the investigation results.

Trump signalled to the Wall Street Journal that ICE may be removed from Minneapolis.

"At some point, we will leave. We've done, they've done a phenomenal job," Trump told WSJ, but did not offer a time frame for when agents might depart. "We'll leave a different group of people there for the financial fraud."