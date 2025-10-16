EUROPE
3 min read
Germany’s top diplomat to visit Türkiye, focusing on trade and security
High-level talks between Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan and his German counterpart Wadephul will focus on Türkiye-Germany trade, energy and defence.
Germany’s top diplomat to visit Türkiye, focusing on trade and security
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will address the welfare of Turkish communities in Germany during the meeting. [File photo]
October 16, 2025

German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul is set to visit Türkiye on Friday, marking a key moment in bilateral relations, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan will meet his German counterpart Wadephul to reinforce high-level dialogue and consultation mechanisms between the two countries.

The talks are expected to focus on growing economic and trade ties, with the Türkiye-Germany Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and “Energy and Mining Forum” expected to boost cooperation.

Fidan will underline Türkiye’s commitment to a strategic approach to energy collaboration, deepening its partnership in critical sectors with Germany.

Discussions are also expected to cover Türkiye-EU relations, NATO-aligned security strategies and joint initiatives in the defence industry, including cooperation under the European Union’s SAFE (Security Action for Europe) mechanism.

RelatedTRT World - Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye

Global security and Gaza

Regional and global issues, including the Middle East, Ukraine and Syria, will form a central part of Türkiye’s agenda during Wadephul’s visit.

Hakan Fidan is expected to stress Türkiye’s close monitoring of the Gaza ceasefire and the necessity of its full, uninterrupted implementation.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal led by US President Donald Trump, aimed at ending over two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, during which Tel Aviv killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Türkiye is one of the guarantor countries, along with the US, Egypt, and Qatar, tasked with overseeing whether the ceasefire holds.

RECOMMENDED

Rapid and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza will be underscored as a priority, according to sources, alongside broader commitments to regional stability and strategic cooperation with Germany.

RelatedTRT World - Will German-Turkish relations strengthen under incoming Chancellor Merz?

Turkish community in Germany and trade

Türkiye's relations with Germany have seen ups and downs in recent years.

The two countries remain closely linked, with Ankara one of Berlin’s largest non-EU trading partners.

Trade volume between Türkiye and Germany stands at $47.5 billion, according to 2024 statistics, with both countries aiming to reach $60 billion in the near future.

Relations between the two countries gained momentum in 2024, the year of the centennial of the Türkiye-Germany Friendship Treaty, with high-level visits exchanged.

Germany is the single largest market for Turkish exports, more than three million Turks live in Germany and millions of German tourists vacation at Turkish beaches every year.

However, racism, attacks and discrimination against Turkish communities have remained key issues between the two countries.

Hakan Fidan is expected to underline the welfare of the Turkish community in Germany, reflecting its ongoing societal commitment.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal